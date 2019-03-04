32nd Khwarizmi Intl. Award names laureates

The 32nd Khwarizmi International Award wrapped up today after naming 16 top research works selected from 271 Iranian and 111 foreign researchers form 40 countries across the world.

The Award is established in memory of Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi, the Iranian mathematician and astronomer, and is dedicated to recognizing outstanding scientific achievements made by researchers, inventors and innovators from all over the world.

The international category includes laureates from the UK, Switzerland, Greece, China and the United States.

The laureates for the international section of the 32nd Khwarizmi International Award are:

Prof. Habib Zaidi (Switzerland) for his paper on advanced hybrid imaging PET/MR system

Prof. John Yates (US) for his paper on the study of proteins function using mass spectrometry and proteomics

Prof. Dongyuan Zhao (China) for his paper on the interfacial assembly and synthesis of ordered mesoporous materials for applications

Prof. George Chrousos (Greece) for his paper on the Biology and medicine of stress and stress-related disorders

Prof. Stephen Holgate (UK) for his paper on understanding the pathobiology of asthma and allied disorders

Prof. Peidong Yang (USA) for his paper on semiconductor nanowire technology for energy conversion and storage

