Damavand destroyer ready to rejoin Iranian Navy after overhaul

Rear Admiral Khanzadi noted that the overhaul and repair process of the home-grown Damavand has been complete after months of incessant hard work by domestic experts. He added that the frigate will return to service on Caspian Sea waters in the near future.

“The destroyer has been upgraded and equipped with the latest technologies, making it ready to face the harshest situations in the Caspian Sea,” he noted.

On January 10, 2018, Damavand destroyer crashed into the breakwaters while coming into port due to the dramatic increase in wind speed and the severe storm that struck the Caspian Sea.

Damavand, a 100-meter-long destroyer weighing more than 1300 tons, officially joined the Navy’s northern fleet in the Caspian Sea in March 2015.

More than 700 industrial, research and academic Iranian centers cooperated in designing and producing the military vessel, which is also a training warship.

