Belgian amb. calls JCPOA diplomatic opportunity for world

In a meeting with an Iranian Parliament member, Hamideh Zarabadi in Tehran on Tuesday, the Belgian Ambassador referred to the EU’s measures to implement the established European financial instrument, known as INSTEX, saying that efforts are being done to make the instrument operational to expand economic ties with Iran and other European countries are seeking to join the INSTEX.
She underlined the significance of developing bilateral parliamentary ties between Iran and Belgium, as well.
HJ/
