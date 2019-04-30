  1. Iran
Belgian amb. calls JCPOA diplomatic opportunity for world

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – The Belgian Ambassador to Iran Véronique Petit called Iran’s nuclear deal (JCPOA) a diplomatic opportunity for the world saying that preserving the deal is an important element for reaching peace and security.

In a meeting with an Iranian Parliament member, Hamideh Zarabadi in Tehran on Tuesday, the Belgian Ambassador referred to the EU’s measures to implement the established European financial instrument, known as INSTEX, saying that efforts are being done to make the instrument operational to expand economic ties with Iran and other European countries are seeking to join the INSTEX.

She underlined the significance of developing bilateral parliamentary ties between Iran and Belgium, as well.

