Yemeni leader says US stealing Syrian oil

Speaking in his weekly speech to the Yemeni nation on Thursday, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement said that " Israel bent on occupying all of Palestine, vast parts of Arab world to build 'Greater Israel."

He warned that the Zionist regime constantly seeks to bring in more Jews to pursue its expansionist plan.

Al-Houthi added that Israeli regime seeks to use all means of genocide, deprivation of all elements of life and all rights.

Israeli enemy failed to achieve its declared goal of eliminating Hezbollah, he went on to say.

Al-Houthi said that the real interest of the Lebanese people is to prioritize internal stability.

The Ansarullah Leader said the Israeli enemy seeks to bring more military reinforcements to Syria.

"America and Israel seek to stir up strife in Syria and disintegrate Syrian society," he said.

"Zionist regime seeks to take control of Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, among other regional nations," the Yemeni leader further said.

Al-Houthi continued to say that adopting policies of surrender, and inaction won't deter American-Israeli aggression against Muslims.

