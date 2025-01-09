  1. Politics
Jan 9, 2025, 4:00 PM

Iranian diplomat raps offense by French city mayor

Iranian diplomat raps offense by French city mayor

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Assistant Minister and Director General for Western Europe at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Majid Nili has strongly condemned a mayor in a French city for insulting the sanctities and personalities of Iran.

Emphasizing the need to respect the cultural and religious values of countries, Nili stated that using offensive content against officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a clear violation of internationally accepted principles and rules that mandate respect for the cultural values of other nations and also is a blatant act of hate speech.

Nili noted that Iran has formally reflected its strong protest to France through the diplomatic channels and called for appropriate measure from the French government to prevent the recurrence of such provocative actions.

MA/6342128

News ID 226696
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News