Iranian diplomat raps offense by French city mayor

Emphasizing the need to respect the cultural and religious values of countries, Nili stated that using offensive content against officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a clear violation of internationally accepted principles and rules that mandate respect for the cultural values of other nations and also is a blatant act of hate speech.

Nili noted that Iran has formally reflected its strong protest to France through the diplomatic channels and called for appropriate measure from the French government to prevent the recurrence of such provocative actions.

