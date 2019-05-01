Army Chief says threats ‘serious’, calls for maximum preparedness

He made the remarks at a Wednesday gathering of Army Ground Force commanders in Tehran.

“All forces should constantly practice the game of war and prepare themselves as they do at ‘nights of attacks’. And Ground Force should still enhance its military capabilities,” he said, adding that Iran is facing “serious threats”.

Although threats will not appear on the ground in their first stage, Ground Force should always maintain its preparedness, he noted.

One of the Army’s plans is to turn Ground Force to an offensive, mobile and rapid reaction force on all defined fields, he told reporters on the sideline of the same event.

