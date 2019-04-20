  1. Economy
20 April 2019

Iranian Trade Center opens in Azerbaijani capital

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – The opening ceremony of the Iranian Trade Center was held in Baku on Friday with high-ranking officials of the two countries in attendance.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Rufat Mammadov, Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh and other officials attended the opening ceremony, Trend reported.

The purpose of the trade center is to support trade relations between the businessmen of the two countries and help them solve their problems.

Businessmen of both countries hope that the opening of this center would enhance bilateral trades.

Heading a delegation, the Iranian minister arrived at Baku for a two-day visit.

