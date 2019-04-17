Iran's industry minister due in Azerbaijan

According to the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan, Rahmani is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev and a number of businesspersons.

During the visit, the foundation of the Azerbaijani-Iranian bus assembly plant will be laid in Hajigabul Industrial Site. The parts for buses will be also produced there.

The opening ceremony of the Iranian Trade Center will be held in Azerbaijan during Rahmani's visit.

The bilateral economic and energy projects between Azerbaijan and Iran, the North-South International Transport Corridor, the Rasht-Astara railway project, the issues of cooperation in the field of holding exhibitions, signing of memorandums of cooperation will be discussed during the Iranian minister’s visit.

MNA/TREND