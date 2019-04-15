  1. Economy
15 April 2019 - 14:00

Iran’s car production shrinks by 40% in 2018: OICA

Iran’s car production shrinks by 40% in 2018: OICA

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – International Organization for Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) said that Iran’s car production volume experienced a considerable 40 percent decline in 2018 as compared to the sale period of last year.

According to the report, 91,538,640 vehicles in total were manufactured in 2018 in the world, recording a negative growth of 6.29 percent as compared to a year earlier, which stood at 97,302,534 in 2017.

The Islamic Republic of Iran was ranked 17th largest car manufacturing country in 2018, with a production of 1,345,041 different models of vehicle. The number showed a 40 percent decline as compared to 2017.

China was the largest manufacturer of vehicles in 2018, with a production of 25,705,558 vehicles. The United States and Japan were the second and third largest manufacturer of vehicles in 2018.

MA/4591225

News Code 144138

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News