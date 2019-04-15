Iran’s car production shrinks by 40% in 2018: OICA

According to the report, 91,538,640 vehicles in total were manufactured in 2018 in the world, recording a negative growth of 6.29 percent as compared to a year earlier, which stood at 97,302,534 in 2017.

The Islamic Republic of Iran was ranked 17th largest car manufacturing country in 2018, with a production of 1,345,041 different models of vehicle. The number showed a 40 percent decline as compared to 2017.

China was the largest manufacturer of vehicles in 2018, with a production of 25,705,558 vehicles. The United States and Japan were the second and third largest manufacturer of vehicles in 2018.

