  1. Economy
13 February 2019 - 09:59

IKCO to offer Dena models in Ukraine through Azerbaijan operations

IKCO to offer Dena models in Ukraine through Azerbaijan operations

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Iran's largest car manufacturer Iran Khodro Company (IKCO) is planning to offer its Dena model, co-produced by Azerbaijan, in the Ukrainian market, a senior official at the company said.

Head of IKCO operations in Asia, Europe, America and Commonwealth of Independent States, Sabina Nobari, said the company is set to export its Dena vehicles to Ukraine through its operations in Azerbaijan.

According to the official, a limited number of Dena and Dena Plus models will be shipped to the East European country as Completely-Built-Units (CBU) in the first phase to weigh the market’s feedback.

The vehicles roll out of Azerbaijan’s Naft Chaleh production site, which is jointly owned by AzEuroCar LLC and IKCO.

IKCO was present in the Ukrainian market between 2006 and 2010 selling some 12,000 Samands in its market.

MR/IRN83206969

News Code 142457

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News