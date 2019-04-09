Tehran to host intl. conf. on 'Future of Islamic World in the Horizon of 2035'

The Executive Secretary of the conference, Seyed Hamzeh Safavi, said about the current situation of the Islamic world that it has faced various crises over the past 20 years with the provocation, interference and even the role of trans-regional actors as well as negligence of some regional governments.

“With holding the conference, the University of Tehran and Institute for the Future Studies of the Islamic World have set up the necessary framework for the participation of scientific community of Iran and other countries in order to collaborate with the ideas of the future," he added.

Safavi also revealed the organizing of 16 specialized panels at the international conference with the active participation of six leading Iranian universities. According to him, the panels focus on the future of politics, security, economy, environment, science and technology, civilization, culture, values and media in the Islamic world.

The international conference on the “Future of Islamic World in the Horizon of 2035”, organized by the Institute for Islamic World Futures Studies (IIWFS) in association with the University of Tehran, will be held on April 28-29 at the Faculty of Law and Political Science, University of Tehran. The purpose of the conference is to achieve a scientific understanding of the present situation and possible futures of the Islamic world.

MA/IRN83270557