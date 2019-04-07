  1. Politics
7 April 2019 - 11:05

Iranian political delegation to set off for Venezuela tonight

Iranian political delegation to set off for Venezuela tonight

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – An Iranian delegation will depart for Venezuela on Sunday night to hold talks with senior officials on the Latin American country’s current tumultuous political situation.

The delegation will be headed by foreign minister's aide and the director of the Foreign Ministry Department for the Americas, Mohsen Baharvand.

The visit aims at holding political talks on the current situation in Venezuela, and exchange of views on ways to further expand political and economic cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Baharvand had told Sputnik back in March that Iran opposes any unilateral actions against Venezuela that run counter to the UN Charter.

"Iran considers the government of [incumbent President Nicolas] Maduro legitimate. We are convinced of the need to respect the Venezuelan constitution and oppose any unilateral actions that run counter to the UN Charter, such as foreign interference in the internal affairs of this country and the threat to use force in international relations. This is Iran's position," Baharvand had said.

MS/4582841

News Code 143832

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News