Gen. Shekarchi dismisses any joint military operations with Turkey

In an interview with IRNA on Wednesday, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi dismissed claims by some media and highlighted that Iranian Armed Forces are not participating in any joint operation with Turkey.

He went on to say that Iranian border guards will firmly confront any terrorist and anti-revolution group and will not let them create insecurity in the country.

The remarks came after the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency quoted Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu as saying that Turkey started carrying out a joint operation with Iran against the PKK on its eastern border on Monday.

Hours later, an informed source from General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran said the country had no involvement in Turkey’s operation against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group.

