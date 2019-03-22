  1. Politics
22 March 2019 - 09:34

Zarif lands in Turkey to address Islamophobia with OIC members

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to Turkey to take part in an emergency meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is to be held today in Istanbul.

According to the official website of Iranian Foreign Ministry, Zarif had earlier called for the emergency meeting of the OIC following the barbaric massacre of Muslims in New Zealand. He raised the issue in a phone conversation with Mevlut Cavusoglu, the foreign minister of Turkey, which is the OIC’s rotating president.

According to reports, Turkish Foreign Minister will chair the meeting to which apart from the OIC members, the representatives of the United Nations, the European Union and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) are also invited.

A statement released by Turkey's foreign ministry on Thursday stated, "Turkey, as the OIC Summit Chair, has called upon holding an emergency meeting for discussing the increasing violence based on Islamophobia, racism, and xenophobia, in particular, the terrorist attack that targeted two mosques in New Zealand on 15 March 2019."

