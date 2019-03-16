VIDEO: Teenager cracks egg on Australian senator’s head

His statement caused a wave of criticism on social media; Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called it "disgusting" and noted that such views "have no place in Australia, let alone the Australian Parliament."
TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – A 17-year-old teenager cracked an egg on the head of Queensland Senator Fraser Anning. The act of egg-ression came the day after the deadliest shooting in New Zealand's history, which the senator blamed on Muslims, claiming that Muslims "usually are the perpetrators".
