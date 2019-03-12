Araghchi seemed not satisfied with implementing INSTEX at meeting with its head

The head of Iran Feed Industry Association Majid Ghadiri was one of the Iranian businessmen who attended a reception at German Ambassador’s residence in Tehran held for welcoming the INSTEX's president, Per Fischer last night to discuss the INSTEX corresponding institution in Iran.

Ghadiri said in addition to the ambassadors of the three major European countries, including the UK, France, and German, the ambassadors of China and India as well as Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were attending the reception.

The Iranian businessman said that “Mr. Fischer and the ambassador believed that the move [launch of the INSTEX] could preserve the JCPOA benefits and the process should continue to fully implement it and they plan was to add more countries to the INSTEX.”

He added that he was one of the four or five Iranian businessmen from the Iran’s private sector who attended the German ambassador’s dinner reception.

He said that the Iranian representative “Mr. Araghchi appeared to be not happy with the slow process of implementing the INSTEX.”

The head of Iran Feed Industry Association further criticized the INSTEX for not meeting Iran’s demands.

