Iran expresses regret over Ethiopia plane crash

In a Sunday statement, Ghasemi offered condolences to the Ethiopian nation and government, particularly the bereaved families of the victims, over the tragic incident.

Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 bound for Nairobi crashed Sunday with 157 people on board. The flight lost contact six minutes after take-off, according to a statement from the airline, crashing near the city of Bishoftu less than 40 miles to the southeast of Addis Ababa.

The plane was a Boeing 737 800 Max, the same model involved in the Indonesian Lion Air crash in October in which the plane plunged into the sea shortly after take off.

