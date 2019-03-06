Expansion of Iran-Iraq economic coop. on agenda: Larijani

At a joint press conference with Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq, Mohamed al-Halbousi on Wednesday in Tehran, Iranian parliament speaker said that fortunately today Iran and Iraq enjoy intimate political, economic, and cultural relations.

“We are glad that after long tensions caused by terrorist groups in Iraq, nowadays the country is enjoying a good situation," said Larijani, adding this victory showed that the Iraqi people are a brave nation with a strong army.

He also touched upon the important role of Iraqi People's Mobilization Committee and Ayatollah Sistani in defusing the plots against Iraq.

Referring to the good position of Iraq in the region, he mentioned, “today, we discussed ways to establish lasting security in the region and developing economic cooperation between the two countries.”

“Given with the pressure that has been put on the Palestinian people, regional countries should support these oppressed people,” he stressed.

