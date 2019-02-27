  1. Politics
In phone conversation with Pakistani counterpart;

FM Zarif urges Pakistan’s restraint in tensions with India

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke on phone with his Pakistani counterpart and offered mediation in the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Mohammad Javad Zarif held a phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and offered mediation in the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Zarif also urged both neighboring countries to show restraint and said that he was going to speak to his Indian counterpart on the issue as well.

This was his phone call with foreign counterparts after his rejected resignation on Wednesday. Earlier today he held a phone conversation with his Syrian counterpart Walid al-Moualem.

The top Iranian diplomat is said to have received an invitation to visit Syria from President Bashar Assad by the Syrian Ambassador to Tehran on Wednesday as well.

