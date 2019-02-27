Indian Air Force reportedly shoots down Pakistani F-16 fighter jet

India’s Asian News International (ANI) agency notes that the pilot ejected and opened his parachute. No data on his condition and location has been revealed. The plane reportedly crashed on the Pakistani territory.

Pakistan has shut down five airports, including in the capital of Islamabad, the report said. All of them have stopped servicing domestic and international flights. In its turn, India’s Vistara reported that flights to Kashmir and Jammu have been suspended. The airspace in northern India has been declared temporarily closed for security reasons and many civil flights have been canceled, Tass reported.

Earlier, Pakistan reported that its Air Force on Wednesday shot down two Indian aircraft in Pakistan’s airspace. Pakistan Army Spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said an Indian pilot had been taken hostage.

Tensions have escalated between the two neighboring countries after India targeted a camp belonged to the so-called Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant group in Pakistan.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the two countries to do more to reduce tension and resolve disputes and problems peacefully through dialogue.

MNA/TASS