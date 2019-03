During the meeting, the two sides discussed a host of issues with a focus on developing cooperation in different economic fields.

Earlier on Friday, Firouznia met and held talks with Lebanese Minister of State for Foreign Trade Hassan Mourad and explored the ways for boosting economic and trade relations between the two states.

Firouznia and Mourad also conferred on the potential of boosting Tehran-Beirut relations, following the formation of Lebanon's new government.

