28 January 2019 - 11:18

Hakim slams anti-Iran sanctions, says US should abide by intl. law

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq has once again condemned the US unilateral sanctions against Iran, saying Washington must abide by international law.

Ammar al-Hakim made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi.

During the meeting on Monday, the two sides conferred on the latest political developments in Iraq and the Middle East region, as well as bilateral ties and ways to improve them.

Hakim put special emphasis on the commonalities between the two countries in bilateral relations.

The leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq once again voiced his strong objection to the unilateral sanctions against Iran, saying the US move is a dangerous threat to international relations.

He further maintained that Iraq has recently witnessed positive changes, the most important of which was the formation of coalitions within a national framework.

In a meeting with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his accompanying delegation on Jan. 14 in Baghdad, Hakim had said that the US unilateral sanctions against Iran make Iraq all the more determined to develop relations with the Islamic Republic.

