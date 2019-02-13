  1. Economy
Iran purchasing new aircraft: road min.

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami told Mehr News that Iran is in the process of buying new aircraft, which he described as "very good ones."

Pointing to the launch of special financial channel for the purchase of aircraft, announced by Iran Air CEO, Eslami said "we are in the process of buying a number of new aircraft."

In response to a question whether the planes are brand-new or secondhand, Eslami said "new or used does not make sense in aircraft purchase; they are very good planes."

After the signing of JCPOA to reopen trade links, IranAir ordered a total of 200 aircraft from Western planemakers including from ATR, which is based in Toulouse, France. 

ATR delivered 13 of the 20 turboprop aircraft sought by Iran Air while the rest are yet to be delivered; Airbus, which delivered three aircraft before the licenses were withdrawn, continues to show the order as active on its books; Boeing never officially added Iran’s order to its list of sold jets and has said it will not pursue the deal.

