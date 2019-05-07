  1. Iran
7 May 2019

No accumulated losses for Iran Air in present year: Road min.

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – “In the present Iranian calendar year, 1398 (started March 21, 2019), Iran’s flag carrier airline, Iran Air, has no accumulated losses,” the Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami announced on Tuesday.

Despite the unilateral and illegitimate US sanctions against Iran, this is the first year that Iran Air (formerly known as Homa) incurs no accumulated losses as of 34 years ago, the minister said expressing content.

"The accumulated losses of the airliner include 16.45 trillion rials (about $112.6 million) of governments debts to the company and debts of the airliner to the government, which have been cleared," he added.

On Monday, a new chief executive was appointed to manage Iran Air. Touraj Dehqani Zanganeh replaced Farzaneh Sharafbafi, Iran Air’s first female chief executive officer since late 2017.

