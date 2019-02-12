Iran cinema turns into deeply-rooted tree

Forty years have past the Islamic Revolution, thanks to the efforts of Iranian film makers, the country’s cinema have turned into a deeply-rooted tree enjoying international credibility, President Rouhani said on Monday in a message to the closing ceremony of Fajr Film Festival.

Rouhani also went on to say that, “Fajr Film Festival is a good opportunity for sending the message of Iran’s maturity, growth and dynamism."

Stating that people are the biggest asset of the cinema, Rouhani said, serious attempts by our humble artists are a model for protecting our religious and national values.

MNA/President.ir