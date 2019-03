TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – The 37th edition of the Fajr Film Festival came to an end on Monday by honoring winners at Tehran’s Milad Tower. Narges Abyar's 'The Night When the Moon Was Full', a true love story, won the Crystal Simorgh for best movie. The film also brought Narges Abyar the Crystal Simorgh for best director.