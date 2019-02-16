Iran against using outer space as a weapon: envoy

He made the remarks Friday at the 56th session of the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UN COPUOS).

Outer space is a common heritage for all humans and it should be used exclusively for peaceful activities and in line with future generations’ interests, he noted.

Exploring the outer space should be carried out in the interests of all countries regardless of their economic or social development, said Gharibabadi, highlighting that an urgent priority is to avoid an arms race in this realm.

Referring to outer space as one of the grounds for economic and social developments, he stressed the important role of space technologies to confront environmental challenges and natural disasters such as flood, dust storms, and drought.

He went on to say that since the Islamic Republic of Iran is situated in a region that is dealing with such challenges, following peaceful activities and plans in the space are on the agenda, which includes launching satellites.

Referring to the fact that space science and technology and their usages will help sustainable development in developing countries, the Iranian envoy said activities related to small satellites is regarded as the preliminary step for all developing countries. No limitations should be taken for designing, building and launching these satellites, he highlighted.

MNA/IRN83210471