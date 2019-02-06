Iran, France soon to exchange ambassadors: report

Speaking on the sidelines of the 6th round of Iran-France political talks on Tuesday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Le Figaro correspondent that after more than six months of absence of Iran and France diplomats from their respective embassies in Tehran and Paris, "we have agreed to exchange ambassadors very soon.”

This exchange will occur "perhaps in the next few days," added the Iranian official.

According to the report, the current spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bahram Ghasemi, has been appointed as the ambassador to France. The claim has not been confirmed by the Iranian authorities yet.

The French side has not yet made the name of their ambassador public, but according to a diplomatic source, Le Figaro adds, a diplomat who has already operated in the Middle East would be designated for the post.

He will replace François Sénémaud, who became President Macron’s personal representative in Syria in July.

