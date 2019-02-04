Speaking at a forum in Baghdad, Salih was responding to a question about Trump’s claims to CBS about how he would ask troops stationed in Iraq to “watch” Iran, Reuters reported.

Trump claimed yesterday that it was important to keep a US military presence in Iraq so that Washington can keep a close eye on Iran “because Iran is a real problem,” according to a CBS interview broadcast on Sunday.

“Don’t overburden Iraq with your own issues,” Salih said. “The US is a major power ... but do not pursue your own policy priorities, we live here.”

“It is of fundamental interest for Iraq to have good relations with Iran” and other neighboring countries, Salih said.

