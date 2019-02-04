  1. Politics
4 February 2019 - 11:20

Iraqi pres. to Trump:

Don’t overburden Iraq with your own issues

Don’t overburden Iraq with your own issues

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Monday that President Donald Trump did not ask Iraq’s permission for US troops stationed there to “watch Iran.”

Speaking at a forum in Baghdad, Salih was responding to a question about Trump’s claims to CBS about how he would ask troops stationed in Iraq to “watch” Iran, Reuters reported.

Trump claimed yesterday that it was important to keep a US military presence in Iraq so that Washington can keep a close eye on Iran “because Iran is a real problem,” according to a CBS interview broadcast on Sunday.

“Don’t overburden Iraq with your own issues,” Salih said. “The US is a major power ... but do not pursue your own policy priorities, we live here.”

“It is of fundamental interest for Iraq to have good relations with Iran” and other neighboring countries, Salih said.

LR/PR

News Code 142192
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News