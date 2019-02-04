Parliament approves Namaki as Health Minister

The session was held with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in attendance who defended the proposed minister and also talked about Iran’s achievements in the health sector.

At the end of the session, lawmakers approved Saeed Namaki with 229 votes in favor, 25 against, and 4 abstentions.

Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi, the previous health minister, resigned from his position over proposed budget cuts in early January.

Born in Kashan, central Iran, Namaki has a Ph.D. in pharmacy and is considered the first non-physician Iranian health minister. He is a member of Tehran’s Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences faculty and has served as deputy head of Planning and Budget Organization and also deputy chief of Iran’s Department of Environment.

