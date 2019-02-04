  1. Politics
4 February 2019 - 09:18

Parl. begins vote of confidence session for health ministry candidate

Parl. begins vote of confidence session for health ministry candidate

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Iran's Parliament is holding a vote of confidence session this morning on President Rouhani's candidate for the Health Ministry following Ghazizadeh’s resignation in early January.

Parliament is holding a vote of confidence session today to review the qualification of President Rouhani’s pick for the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

The open session is chaired by Ali Larijani with 210 lawmakers in attendance.

Rouhani’s candidate for the ministerial position is Saeid Namaki, who was the caretaker of the ministry in absence of a minister.

The Velaie fraction, Hope fraction, and the Independents fraction have already voiced their vote of confidence for Rouhani’s pick.

Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi, the previous health minister, resigned from his position over proposed budget cuts in early January.

MS/4532915

News Code 142180

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News