Parl. begins vote of confidence session for health ministry candidate

Parliament is holding a vote of confidence session today to review the qualification of President Rouhani’s pick for the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

The open session is chaired by Ali Larijani with 210 lawmakers in attendance.

Rouhani’s candidate for the ministerial position is Saeid Namaki, who was the caretaker of the ministry in absence of a minister.

The Velaie fraction, Hope fraction, and the Independents fraction have already voiced their vote of confidence for Rouhani’s pick.

Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi, the previous health minister, resigned from his position over proposed budget cuts in early January.

