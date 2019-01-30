Iraq not to enter any alliance against Iran

In a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized the importance of security on the border between Iraq and Syria.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim said, “ we have assured Russia that we will not enter any axis against Iran.”

He added, “Military and security cooperation with Russia grantees defeat of ISIL in Iraq and Syria and unity in Syria is considered as the key factor for the country’s stability.”

Lavrov went on to say, “ Russia will help Iraq develop its military capabilities and expects the US not to follow other goals in Iraq.”

Russian top diplomat also said, “ The US presence in Iraq should be in coordination with the Iraqi government and Americans should not follow secret goals in the country.”

PY/FMA 13971110000749