31 December 2018 - 11:29

Umbro Futsal Awards 2018 announces winners

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – The 2018 edition of Umbro Futsal Awards announced winners of all 10 categories on early Monday.

Iran had nominees in all ten categories but none managed to achieve most points from international votes.

This was the 19th edition of the most traditional and recognized futsal prizes released by Futsalplanet.com. Futsal experts from all around the world started voting for the nominees from December 10 to 30.

Portugal’s Ricardo Filipe da Silva Braga, better known as "Ricardinho", gained a total point of 677 and was named the Best Player in the World. Iran’s Hossein Tayebi earned 196 points and ranked 5th.

In the Best National Team category, Iran came 4th with 260 points while Portugal (503), Brazil (411) and Spain (370) stood top.

The full list of winners and their points can be seen here.

