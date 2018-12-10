Two Iranians shortlisted for world best futsal player

Farhad Tavakoli Roozbahani and Hossein Tayebi Bidgoli have been shortlisted for the prestigious award. They will compete with eight other players from Portugal, Spain, and Brazil. The full list of nominees follows in alphabetical order:

Bruno Alexandre Dias Coelho (POR)

Danilo Baron (BRA)

Douglas Júnior da Silva Negreiros (BRA)

Fabricio Bastezini "Gadeia" (BRA)

Leandro Lino Dos Santos (BRA)

Adrián Alonso Pereira "Pola" (ESP)

Ricardo Filipe da Silva Braga "Ricardinho" (POR)

Damián Stazzone Alvarez (ARG)

Farhad Tavakoli Roozbahani (IRN)

Hossein Tayebi Bidgoli (IRN)

The surprising point here is that the name of Ali Asghar Hassanzadeh, who had recently won the 2018 AFC Futsal Player of the Year, is not seen in the final list.

This is the 19th edition of the most traditional and recognized futsal prizes released by Futsalplanet.com. Since today experts jury, featuring futsal people coming from all around the world, will be asked to take part in the voting process. This second step will end on December 30, while the following day winners of all categories will be announced.

Iran has representatives in all 10 categories of the award.

