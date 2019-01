TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – The 8th annual Conference on Electronic Banking and Payment Systems was held Tue. in Tehran, in the presence of ICT Minister Azari Jahromi. As of 2018, there are 30 banks in Iran. In 2018, more than 16 billion transactions were made using electronic fund transfer systems. Currently, over 290mn payment cards are active and there are over 4mn EFTPOS terminals and over 40k ATMs in Iran.