The Islamic Republic of Iran will set up a pavilion at the 11th Erbil International Building-Construction, Municipality Equipment, Machinery & Natural Stone Exhibition in the Iraqi city.

Dubbed Erbil Building, the event is the most important exhibition of building construction in Iraq, which brings together many participants and visitors from various parts of the world, particularly the neighboring countries.

The exhibition is scheduled for 22 - 25 April 2019.

