S Arabia, UAE deploy 7k ISIL terrorists in Afghanistan: Military official

The Head of the Iranian Army’s Strategic Studies Center made the remarks Wednesday in Tehran in a conference which was dedicated to discussing the achievements of the Iranian Army.

“Today, 7000 ISIL terrorists been deployed in Afghanistan with the money of the United Arab Emirate and Saudi Arabia and they [ISIL terrorists] are attracting recruits,” he said.

He went on to say that the Global Arrogance is continuously supporting and financing ISIL terrorists who are deployed in Afghanistan.

Saying that ISIL footprints can still be seen in Iraq, Pourdastan added, "today, we sometimes see that ISIL terrorists are taking actions in Iraq’s Diyala Province."

Iranian Army Ground Force is fully ready along the eastern borders of the country and it will give a crushing response to any hostile action against Iran, he warned.

