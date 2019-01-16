Ghasemi to Netanyahu: Know your limits; Iran is not deterred by your threats

"Iran has not military units in Syria despite the enemies’ propaganda, but it has military advisors who are there upon the request of the legitimate government of Syria,” Ghasemi said in reaction to recent intimidating remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ghasemi added that Iran’s military advisors have been helping the Syrian Army and Resistance forces for years to help them liberate the Syrian territories.

The spokesman further warned Netanyahu to know his limits, and not to talk nonsense anymore.

He further noted that when Netanyahu said Iran is a powerful country, he was right, but adding that his other remarks were a pack of lies and a propaganda show.

The spokesman also pointed out “if Netanyahu had been powerful, he would have solved the issue of Palestine and the issue of resistance by now.”