‘The Chair’ to vie at India's Chennai Filmfest.

‘The Chair’ narrates the story of two men fighting to seize a chair.

The Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) is held Chennai, India to provide a common platform for the film fraternity to show its expression through films; understanding other cultures and project the excellence of this art form; contribute to the understanding and appreciation of film cultures of the different nations in the context of the social and cultural ethos; and promote friendship and co-operation among peoples of the world. The festival has been organised since 2003. It showcases international as well as Indian feature films.

