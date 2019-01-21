  1. Culture
21 January 2019 - 12:00

‘The Chair’ to vie at India's Chennai Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MAN) – Iranian animated piece ‘The Chair’, directed by Mohammad Feizabadi, will vie at the Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) in India.

‘The Chair’ narrates the story of two men fighting to seize a chair.

The Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) is held Chennai, India to provide a common platform for the film fraternity to show its expression through films; understanding other cultures and project the excellence of this art form; contribute to the understanding and appreciation of film cultures of the different nations in the context of the social and cultural ethos; and promote friendship and co-operation among peoples of the world. The festival has been organised since 2003. It showcases international as well as Indian feature films. 

