Iranian engineer indigenizes rotary actuator for oil valves

According to PSEEZ, Iman Rouh al-Amin, a senior mechanical engineering expert affiliated with the organization, has developed a rotary actuator which could be installed on butterfly valves, ball valves and plug valves.

The use of these actuators makes it easy to open and close the valves due to the necessity of using a large force for the performance of quarter valves. They are also used in order to provide safe conditions in operation of the valves.

These valves have been mass-produced by reverse engineering, and come in 5 sizes: 40, 52, 63, 88, and 105.

Other benefits of domestic production of these actuators include a 6-month guarantee on the item and the possibility of providing spare parts for them domestically, according to SHANA.

MNA/SHANA