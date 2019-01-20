Kish Island to host intl. oil expo

The exhibition will put on display the latest investment opportunities in Iran's oil and energy industry and exhibit the country's latest achievements in oil, gas, power generation, petrochemical industries and renewable energies.

As many as 135 companies from Iran and other countries including Belgium, China, Italy, Japan, the UK, Czechoslovakia, the Netherlands, the UAE, Russia, South Korea and the US are to showcase their latest products during the fair.

Moreover, three specialized meetings with focus on energy investment and cooperation of Iranian and foreign small and middle-sized companies will be held on the sidelines of the show.

During the exhibition, meetings are arranged with partners, managers and experts in oil, gas, petrochemical, water, electricity and renewable energies industries.

The event is endorsed by Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, the National Iranian Oil Company, the National Iranian Gas Company, the National Petrochemical Company, the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company, the Iranian Petroleum Industries Equipment Manufacturers Association, the Iranian Power Industry Syndicate, and a large group of private-sector companies.

MNA/SHANA