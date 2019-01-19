Al Shabaab; Nairobi attack, Africa, most breeding ground for terrorism

Nairobi is the capital and the largest city of Kenya. The name comes from the Maasai phrase Enkare Nairobi, which translates to "cool water", a reference to the Nairobi River which flows through the city.

Fifteen people have died in the Al Shabaab terrorist attack on an upmarket hotel complex in Nairobi, as fresh explosions and gunfire rang out in the siege which stretched into its second day.

Harakat al-Shabaab al-Mujahideen, more commonly known as al-Shabaab, is a jihadist fundamentalist group based in East Africa. Who pledged allegiance to the militant Islamist organization Al-Qaeda, In February 2012.

Security forces worked sleeplessly at night to secure the DusitD2 compound, which includes a 101-room hotel, spa, restaurant, and office buildings after an attack claimed by Al-Shabaab Islamists on Tuesday afternoon.

One suicide bomber blew himself up at the hotel while gunmen sprayed fire before engaging security forces and holding themselves up at the premises as civilians fled or barricaded themselves in their offices awaiting rescue.

It's highly ironical that these militants in a different part of the world carries out their atrocities in the name Islam, painting the image of Islam as evil while every original sometime has a duplicate. The pure Islam never teaches sure barbarism for Islam is absolute peace. The Islam of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is the Islam of humanity which gives honour to every creature in respect of its ideology.

A police source said that fifteen people died and among was a foreigner an American citizen, a State Department official said. The source confirmed the toll but warned “there are areas not yet accessed but that’s what we know so far.”

Further explosions and gunfire were heard shortly before dawn, with no official word on how many people were still trapped inside.

Kenyan police chief Joseph Boinnet said the attack began with an explosion targeting three cars in the parking lot and a suicide bombing in the foyer of the Dusit hotel.

As the explosion and gunfire rang out in the leafy Westlands suburb, hundreds of terrified office workers barricaded themselves in the complex while some fled.

A number of heavily-armed foreign forces, who appeared to be from embassies based in Nairobi, were at the scene alongside Kenyan security

The attack was claimed by the Al-Qaeda-linked Somali group Al-Shabaab, which has repeatedly targeted Kenya since it sent its army into Somalia in October 2011 to fight the jihadist group.

The attack at DusitD2 is the first in Nairobi since gunmen stormed the city’s Westgate shopping mall in 2013, killing at least 67 people.

On April 2, 2015, another Shabaab attack killed 148 people at the university in Garissa, eastern Kenya. Terrorist are mostly created in Africa countries rich in material resources with the Main aim to exploit its green pastures.

MNA/TT