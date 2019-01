In a Wednesday statement, Bahram Ghasemi, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences to the Kenyan government and nation and offered sympathy with the families of victims of the inhumane move.

According to a statement by Kenyan Presidency, at least 14 innocent people have been killed when armed men stormed a hotel complex in Nairobi with gunfire and explosions on Wednesday. Al-Shabaab exteremists have claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

MNA/MFA