Two Sukhoi Su-34 fighter bomber aircraft have collided mid-air during flights in the Far East, Moscow-based TASS news agency quoted a source as saying on Friday.

"Two Su-34 aircraft flying from the sea collided mid-air. The crew of one aircraft ejected. The fate of both crews is still unknown," he said.

According to the source, "the incident occurred about an hour ago."

MNA/TASS