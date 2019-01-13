  1. Politics
Iranian parl. delegation departs for Syria

Iranian parl. delegation departs for Syria

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – An Iranian parliamentary delegation left Tehran for the Syrian capital Damascus to meet and hold talks with senior Syrian officials.

The delegation, headed by Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, is set to confer with senior officials from Syria on boosting parliamentary ties between the two countries in post-ISIL era.

The National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has held several politico-economic meetings with Syrian and Iraqi officials to enhance bilateral ties with them, especially after the crises they have been dealing with.

