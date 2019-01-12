US 'flee' from Syria means victory of Resistance Front

Speaking to Mehr News correspondent on Saturday, Head of Iran's Supreme National Defense University Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi said the withdrawal of American troops from Syria is considered as “some kind of escape”, adding “the US flee from Syria attests to the victory of the Resistance in this region.”

“The Americans, whether they accept it or not, have failed, but they are making efforts to pretend that they have not suffered such a defeat,” he added.

President Donald Trump last month unexpectedly announced a US troop withdrawal from Syria, with US military spokesman Colonel Sean Ryan announcing Friday that the pullout had begun.

Ryan said he could not discuss specific timelines, locations or troop movements, “out of concern for operational security.”

Meanwhile, Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters that if the US claims about exiting Syria were true the territory previously controlled by the US should be transferred to the Syrian government.

