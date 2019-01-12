Industry min. says spurring exports, top priority for next year

Exports are the driving force for the economic development of the country in the next year, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said Saturday.

Supplying the liquidity required for the production sector is one of the most important plans of the ministry for next year, Rahmani added.

He noted that effective steps have been taken by the government in order to settle financial problems facing production and industrial units in the country.

Production growth, employment, as well as sales and exports are the main objectives pursued by the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, he said.

Rahmani then pointed to the significant role of the private sector in boosting economy and said, “once private sector is fully supported, most economic problems of the country would be settled.”

