Iran exports $200 mn worth of chandeliers annually

Mohammadreza Qareh Yazi made the remark on Friday on the sidelines of 26th Iran International Chandeliers & Decorative Lights Exhibition.

Yazi said the chandeliers industry can bring foreign currency to country at the moment.

He went on to say that Islamic Republic of Iran is among the top five countries in the field of producing chandeliers and decorative lights.

Iraq, Turkey, Armenia, Republic of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are among Iran’s main export markets, he said, adding, “moreover, Islamic Republic of Iran exports chandeliers and decorative lights to Persian Gulf littoral states, Saudi Arabia, European Union and East Asian countries.”

Mohammad Javad Ghanbari Deputy Head of Iran Intl. Exhibition Company for Exhibition Affairs was the next speaker who said, “participation of Iranian companies paves suitable way for introducing products and exporting them to neighboring countries in particular.”

He pointed to Iran’s export of chandeliers to other countries and added, “Iran can bring about more profitability in case of producing raw materials in this industry.”

The 26th Iran International Chandeliers & Decorative Lights Exhibition kicked off in Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds this morning and will run through Jan. 14.

