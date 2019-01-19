Iran backs Venezuela against US illegal interventions

While condemning the interventionist measures and remarks by the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regarding the internal affairs of Venezuela, Ghasemi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports legitimate government and nation of Venezuela against US illegal interventions.

“We believe that the solution to domestic problems of Venezuela can only be resolved through dialog among domestic political forces within the legal framework of this country,” he stressed.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman deemed any kind of foreign intervention in internal affairs of Venezuela ‘unconstructive’ which further complicates and aggravates the situation.

