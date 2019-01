TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – The Iranian Army air force wrapped of the 8th edition of air force military drill codenamed Fadaian-e Harim-e Velayat (Defenders of Velayat Sanctuary) on Friday which was held in Isfahan province with the participation a variety of predators, fighter bombers, heavy and semi-heavy transport planes, refueling planes, interceptor and reconnaissance planes, as well as UAVs.